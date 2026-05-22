Denmark's Most Effective Diplomat May Not Work for DenmarkWhen allies stop talking to Washington and start talking to AmericansWes O'DonnellMay 22, 2026∙ Paid72213ShareA color guard from the 3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) carries the flag of Denmark in support of an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 31, 2022. The wreath was laid by Morten Bødskov, minister of defense, Denmark. (US Army photo by Elizabeth Fras…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Wes O'Donnell.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext