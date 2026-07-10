Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Denys Bennett's avatar
Denys Bennett
Jul 10

Not long before the Falklands war, the Blue Fox radar intended for the Sea Harriers was running late, and the Harriers were delivered with lumps of concrete in the nose to maintain the correct centre of gravity. The squadrons operating them became known as the Blue Circle squadrons named after a leading brand of cement. Luckily Blue Fox made it into service before the Harriers headed off to the South Atlantic.

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Robin Stafford's avatar
Robin Stafford
Jul 10

Meanwhile the Ukrainians are iterating and redeveloping products to fight the new forms of warfare in weeks and months.

But then they are not trying to keep shareholders happy

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