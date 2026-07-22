DoD - Mi-8

A Russian propaganda blogger posted some photographs to his Telegram channel last week and accidently revealed a new Russian tactic aimed at slowing down Ukrainian deep strikes.

Best case, he likely got a visit from the FSB (or soon will). Worst case, he might have an unfortunate tumble out of a high-rise building in the near future.

The pictures show an Mi-8, the Soviet-era transport helicopter that’s been hauling troops and cargo since the Bay of Pigs, wearing a set of flat panel antennas along its fuselage that nobody outside Russia had documented before now.

Ukrainian OSINT analysts at Militarnyi studied the images and said the helicopter looks like a flying jammer built to blind the satellite navigation aboard Ukraine’s long-range strike drones.

That’s my reading also. Russia can now fly a dedicated GPS dead zone wherever it thinks the next wave is coming.

Actually, Ukraine got to the same idea first, using a Czech-Slovak carbon-fiber ultralight that weighs about as much as a mid-life crisis Triumph motorcycle.