Russia is too weak to invade NATO – That’s exactly why it might test NATO
Dutch military intelligence, the MIVD, assessed in its annual report that under the conditions most favorable to Moscow, Russia could rebuild enough combat power to mount a limited war against NATO
Everybody keeps asking the same reasonable question: Isn’t Russia too battered after Ukraine to come after NATO?
Yes. Mostly. But that answer should comfort exactly nobody.
Russia has burned through armor, artillery, ammunition, aircraft, ships, officers, prestige, and an obscene amount of human life in Ukraine.
It can’t dominate Ukrainian airspace, can’t operate safely across the western Black Sea, and can’t even keep occupied Crimea comfortable anymore.
The army that was supposed to be sipping vodka in Kyiv within three days has spent years relearning that logistics, morale, and basic competence were never Western propaganda.
So no, I don’t think Putin is about to launch a clean conventional drive into NATO territory. That was never the thing to be afraid of; at least not until the early to mid-2030s.
The thing to be afraid of is quieter and harder to see. A weakened Russia has every reason to try something smaller, dirtier, and much harder to classify; some limited provocation wrapped in enough fog that NATO spends the first critical hours arguing over what it’s even looking at.
Putin only has to believe he can make the alliance hesitate.
What the Dutch just said
Dutch military intelligence, the MIVD, assessed in its annual report that under the conditions most favorable to Moscow, Russia could rebuild enough combat power to mount a limited war against a NATO member within a year of the fighting in Ukraine ending.