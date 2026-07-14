Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Robert Honeyman's avatar
Robert Honeyman
Jul 14

"... the most important translation I can offer today is this: “sourced from a Facebook video” and “confirmed” are not synonyms ..."

But ... but ... I SAW IT ON THE INTERNET!

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Ranulf de Glanvill's avatar
Ranulf de Glanvill
Jul 14

This is why I subscribe. — As I read this great explanation (that didn’t require me to recall freshman chemistry), I wondered how many people in mainstream media have the technical background or knowledge to even attempt writing a piece like this. Something to contemplate while I wait at stop lights.

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