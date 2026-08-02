Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Wes O'Donnell's avatar
Wes O'Donnell
15h

Yes, perhaps I am overreacting. This article came out of frustration with a completely different situation about someone questioning my actual face as AI in a video, so I jumped online to write this article and it somehow turned into a rant about Substack’s AI tool.

This is what happens when I don’t have a plan going into a writing session.

I still think there’s a valid point to be made about the real danger to society when everything is synthetic, where human creators fit into that new world, and the hard work it takes to create the stuff I do. Saying something is AI is an instant way to disparage the insane amount of work that goes into writing and video work.

By the way, if you’re not on Medium, I’ve been writing there since 2018 and some of my best writing is over there. I don’t normally post the same thing on Medium and Substack, which means if you only know me from Substack, you’re missing out on 50% of the stuff I write. I know some writers copy and paste whatever they post here to Medium as well. I’ve tried to avoid that to give people a reason to read at both places. Unlike Substack, Medium is only $5/month for ALL their writers. So its value is unmatched.

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Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
16h

First off, if you migrate to Medium I'll follow you without hesitation. I greatly appreciate your accurate, clear writing.

I have a BS in Tech Writing and did it for over 13 years for DoD and VA after a few years writing manuals in the airlines. I'm glad I'm retired now, because having to go through all this bullshit AI grading would drive me to drink! You aren't the only person dealing with the AI estimates. Our youngest daughter is a Ph.D. teaching at the university level. Her institution has multiple AI detectors and she still struggles with her student's papers. If misery loves company, you have an auditoriumfull of fellow sufferers.

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