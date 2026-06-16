Ten Weapons at Eurosatory 2026 That Prove War Has Completely Changed
Almost every serious system on display is an answer to a question the war in Ukraine asked out loud
I was thinking recently about the good ole pandemic days; ah, what a simpler time…
At the time, I was writing for military and cybersecurity magazines about whether NASA spacesuits can be hacked and hypersonic tomfoolery.
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