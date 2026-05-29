The Artillery Revolution Nobody Noticed: Soft Recoil Technology in Ukraine
Ukraine is testing a Humvee with a howitzer bolted to its back. That sounds ridiculous but the engineering that make it possible are rewriting what artillery can be.
A 105mm artillery cannon mounted on a Humvee sounds like something my butter bar lieutenant would have proposed after three Rip-Its. And for most of military history, physics, and any sane brigade commander, would have killed that idea before it left the wire.
You can’t put a full-sized artillery piece on a light tactical vehic…