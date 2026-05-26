The UK Just Ordered the Howitzer Ukraine Is Already Fighting With
Britain gave away its artillery to Ukraine, created a capability gap, and just spent a billion pounds to fill it with a gun that Ukrainian crews are already using in combat.
In 2023, the UK shipped its AS90 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.
Smart move, genuinely appreciated, and exactly the kind of materiel support that mattered early in the war when Ukraine needed 155mm tubes more than the British Army did. The UK accepted a temporary gap in its own force structure to help Ukraine stay in the fight.
Eyes O…