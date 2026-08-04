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Jim's avatar
Jim
9h

I do love the way the Ukrainians are taking vintage systems and creating a cyber-punk Frankenstein like system that works. But the improvements that will be coming to the Russian drones will likely render this grouping of radar and vintage missiles ineffective by next year. The Longbow Hellfires would need the equivalent of a JATO pack to catch the jet powered version of the Shaheds.

Do you know if the new Erieye radar be able to provide sufficient early warning of the ‘bomb trucks’ the Russians are using? It may not have the resolution to pick out a low flying cruise missile against the ground clutter, but it should see the fighter climbing up to its launch point.

Part of the problem is how long a standoff range these glide bombs have versus how deep into Russian airspace a Ukrainian pilot would have to fly to knock down the Su-34 and 35. An F-16 cannot mount an AIM-260, as my limited knowledge goes, but the AIM-260 reaches out to 200km at a run up to Mach 5. Russia claims a glide bomb range maxes out at 193km, there would be a fairly good chance of getting a kill if you could get close.

Keep ‘em coming. It will be important to NATO and the free world to know about the innovations coming from this area of expertise.

I still hold out hope that Ukraine will not suffer Spain’s fate of 1936-1939. They need more help than they have been given, and it may mean creating an ‘International Brigades’ movement in the rest of the world to ‘ante up and kick in’.

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
11h

Can it work against glide bombs?

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