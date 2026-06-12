Ukraine's Franken-BMP: Soviet Hull, Spanish Automated Turret, Modern War
Ukraine took a Soviet-era BMP, bolted on a Spanish remote turret with modern optics and a stabilized 30mm cannon, and essentially told the vehicle: congratulations, comrade, you're NATO-ish now.
Olé!
In early June, Ukraine’s 146th Separate Repair and Recovery Regiment posted photographs of a Soviet-era BMP infantry fighting vehicle wearing a turret it absolutely did not roll out of a Soviet factory with.
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