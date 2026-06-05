US Plans to Cut NATO’s Rapid Response ForceThe US wants Europe to carry more of the alliance's rapid-response burden. The problem is that the missing pieces are the hardest ones to replaceWes O'DonnellJun 05, 2026∙ Paid682013ShareA US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron flies above the United Kingdom, debuting a heritage paint scheme, May 7, 2026. The heritage camouflage and custom tail-flash details recreated the look of the F-111F Aardvark aircraft that flew out of RAF Lakenheath in support of Operation El Dorado Canyon in 1986. (US Air…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Wes O'Donnell.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext