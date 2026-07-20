Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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xxPaulCPxx's avatar
xxPaulCPxx
Jul 20

I would propose a different scenario: The USA pretends to be "surprised and completely taken off guard" by Russia using a nuclear waepon... then says "Whelp, guess the taboo isn't there anymore" and decides to use a nuclear weapon against Iranian nuclear sites they can't get to otherwise.

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Patrickdetchman
Jul 20

The Asian continent is sitting on a precarious fault line. Any fallout will go right

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