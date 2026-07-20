Fire at the Wildberries logistics center in the city of Elektrostal, Moscow Region, July 18, 2026. Photo: Exilenova+

Think of this as your weekly strategic weather report exclusively for paid subscribers.

Five quick things to watch and what could break next in war, defense tech, and geopolitics. Just the pressure points most likely to shape the next seven days.

If you want to understand how I build my OSINT dashboard, I wrote about my workflow here:

Source links in the text. Let’s jump in:

BLUF:

Nine consecutive nights of strikes and Iran still has 80% of its mine-layers. Ukraine hit Russia’s version of Amazon. China fired a nuclear missile over the Philippines while everyone watched the Middle East. Ebola added 560 confirmed cases in a week. And US servicemember deaths rise to seventeen since February. Stay sharp.

1. Nine Consecutive Nights of Strikes. Iran Still Has 80% of Its Mine-Layers

CENTCOM confirmed it completed the ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran Sunday, targeting Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks; all aimed at degrading Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Just to clarify here… Nine nights is a campaign, not a response.

The operational logic CENTCOM is executing is systematic degradation of the infrastructure Iran needs to threaten the strait, coastal radars, SAM sites, small boat pens, and missile storage. The problem with that logic is the inventory math. Even after having more than 50 Iranian naval vessels destroyed, Tehran still has over 80% of its small boats and mine-layers available to seed the strait with traps.

While the exact size of Iran’s mine stockpile is unknown, previous estimates suggested the Islamic Republic has access to roughly 2,000 to 6,000 sea mines on hand.

Before the war, approximately 20% of the world’s oil was transported through the strait. Six vessels transited the critical waterway in the past 24 hours, according to MarineTraffic data, showing the increasing strain ships are under at one of the world’s busiest maritime passages. Six vessels per day versus a pre-war baseline of roughly 138. That’s not a functioning international waterway.

What I’m watching: Whether Secretary Rubio’s statement Sunday: “The United States always remains open to a diplomatic solution. We’ve tried multiple times with Iran, and we’ll continue to try,” is the beginning of a genuine de-escalation overture or diplomatic BS designed for the ASEAN audience he was addressing in Manila.

Also watching CVN-72 Abraham Lincoln’s positioning; any movement out of the Arabian Sea changes the strike math immediately.

2. Ukraine Just Burned Russia’s Drone Supply Chain. The Target Was Chosen Carefully