Weekly Preflight: 5 Things to Watch in Global Security | Week of July 27, 2026
The ceasefire pause is holding but Iran won’t call it a ceasefire, a man with a prior terrorism conviction just killed someone at Berlin Pride with a van and a machete, and more...
Think of this as your weekly intel brief exclusively for paid subscribers. Five things to watch and what could break next in war, defense tech, and geopolitics. Just the pressure points most likely to shape the next seven days.
If you want to understand how I build my OSINT dashboard, I wrote about my workflow here:
Source links in the text. Let’s jump in:
BLUF:
The ceasefire pause is holding but Iran won’t call it a ceasefire. A man with a prior terrorism conviction just killed someone at Berlin Pride with a van and a machete. The Iran war burned through enough Patriot missiles to open a window of vulnerability over Taiwan. The Houthis are threatening to close the second major energy chokepoint. And Iran just threatened Kyiv. Adjust accordingly.