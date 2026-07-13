An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 117, launches from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during Operation Epic Fury. Public domain

Think of this as your weekly strategic weather report exclusively for paid subscribers every Monday.

Five Six things to watch this week, and what could break next in war, defense tech, and geopolitics.

Just the pressure points most likely to shape the next seven days.

If you want to understand how I build my OSINT dashboard, I wrote about my workflow here:

Source links in the text. Let’s jump in:

BLUF:

The Iran ceasefire is over, the man who was brokering the Senate’s Iran response just died, the nuclear watchdog told the Security Council it has no idea what Iran’s nuclear program looks like, North Korea is tripling its enrichment capacity while everyone watches the Middle East, and India quietly became a three-submarine nuclear power. Plus, some bonus Ukraine strikes against Russian oil. Burn, baby, burn.

1. The Ceasefire Is Gone. CENTCOM Hit Dozens of Targets Overnight

Video geolocated and verified by CNN showed an Iranian aircraft hangar at Omidiyeh Airport in flames, while CENTCOM confirmed it had completed its latest wave of strikes hitting “dozens” of Iranian military targets. Targets across almost all cities in Khuzestan Province, Iran’s main oil region, were struck over several continuous hours after a US official told the New York Times to expect a “bigger wave” of attacks than previous days.

Iran’s response was not limited to the strait. Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior activated the national alarm siren, urging citizens to immediately head to the nearest safe location, while Iranian ballistic missiles targeted US forces near the Fifth Fleet headquarters.