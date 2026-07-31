Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Torvatn's avatar
Hans Torvatn
2d

Basically you are saying that to gain from a mobilization Russia must plan for a period of 6 months of training, organization, preparation of using those additional people. Seems logical to me. That the system creating the mess they are in should be able to be so well organized is in my opinion unbelievable. If Putin mobilize he will waste no time in sending those new recruits to the front for assault. Training? Weapons? You just charge in the direction of the enemy…

Reply
Share
Robert Crone's avatar
Robert Crone
2d

Drone fodder!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes O'Donnell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture