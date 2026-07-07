Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Jul 7

If the west had supplied Ukraine with everything they needed and permission to use them exactly how they saw fit, the war most certainly would have been over in 2023.

Ukraine was forced to fight a much bigger aggressor with their feet glued to the floor and one arm tied behind their back! Now, with their own tools they can fight as they see fit and they are going to win.

I imagine that from this point forward, Ukraine will be the world leader in modern warfare and innovation and when they are able to rebuild Ukraine will be a leader in many civilian technologies and industries as well.

слава Україні🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

героям слава💛🙏🏻💙🙏🏻

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Gwilym's avatar
Gwilym
Jul 7Edited

It is the same style of conflict management that crippled American decision making in Vietnam. If we blow up the pile of coal next to locomotives the North Vietnamese will know what we can do and won’t want to escalate. That or they will conclude their opponent is playing not to lose and an idiot. The Biden people may have had credentials but it seems clear they learned nothing. We would be better served if coal miners ran the responses.

Also, don’t forget how Obama mused about what he could do if he had the powers of the PRC leader for 24 hours. What ifs are a staple of human thinking. It doesn’t make Trump unique, it makes him something worse to his detractors, normal.

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