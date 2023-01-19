Fighting the endless war against authoritarians everywhere

Welcome to the new digital home of Wes O’Donnell—where sharp analysis meets a dash of wit (at least half of it), and the serious business of war, law, and culture gets the conversational treatment.​

🎙 Who Is Wes O'Donnell?

Someone once called me a multi-hyphenate dude - the truth is that I’m just restless: U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, global security analyst, recovering journalist, marketing nerd, TEDx speaker, filmmaker, and Juris Doctor. I’m also a dad, a dog lover, and a guy who believes that storytelling, when done right, can change minds and move mountains.​

After a decade of military service and a short, successful run as a tech entrepreneur, I pivoted to my true calling: decoding the complexities of modern warfare, authoritarianism, and Western culture for a global audience. My writing has appeared in Real Clear Defense, In Cyber Defense Magazine, GEN Magazine, War Is Boring, and Soldier of Fortune, among others. I’m also a top writer on Medium in Culture and History.

📚 What Is Eyes Only ?

Eyes Only is my flagship Substack newsletter—your go-to source for unfiltered commentary on modern war, intelligence, climate change, and the cultural shifts shaping our world. It’s where I bring my signature blend of sharp analysis, dry humor, and a healthy dose of skepticism to topics that matter. Think of it as your intel briefing with a personality.​

🎬 Beyond the Page

I’m also a filmmaker, best known for directing the award-winning short film Memorial Day, which snagged Best Drama at the Oregon Cinema Arts Festival and a Special Mention at the One Reeler Short Film Competition in LA. I’m also the occasional co-host of Mysteries Decoded on The CW.

📖 Books

As writing is my first passion, I’m the author of RISE, Unsalted, The Veteran Entrepreneur Handbook, and Own the Crowd, available at bookstores nationwide.

Wes' Books

🎙Presenter

I am a highly sought-after presenter noted for my fascinating, informative, dynamic, and entertaining keynotes. I educate companies and government organizations on a number of topics, ranging from emerging technology and big data visualization to veteran hiring and leadership. But my best talks tend to center around my motivational personal journey from poverty to serial entrepreneur, TV host, and filmmaker; a truly inspiring journey.

Message Wes O'Donnell

🏡 Life Outside the Spotlight

Originally from Dallas, Texas, I now call Grand Haven, Michigan—aka Coast Guard City, USA—home. I live there with my wife, three kids, and two Siberian Huskies. When I’m not writing or speaking, you might find me gaming, filming, or contemplating the finer points of international law.​

📬 Stay Connected

Ready to dive deeper?

Subscribe to Eyes Only on Substack and join a community of readers who appreciate informed analysis with a side of wit.

For speaking engagements, consulting, or just to say hi, reach out at the button below or email me at wes@wesodonnell.com.​

Welcome to the resistance.

Слава Україні!

*To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.