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Why Russia’s Arena-M May Be Blind at the Worst Possible Moment
This appears to be the first publicly documented combat encounter between an Arena-M-equipped tank and an FPV drone. It’s also the system’s first…
3 hrs ago
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Wes O'Donnell
23
2
5
Did Ukraine Just Trick a Russian Air-Defense System Into Killing Its Own Jet?
Putin calls the Su-57 the, ahem, "best in the world"
21 hrs ago
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Wes O'Donnell
78
3
10
17:26
July 2026
What 500,000 More Russian Troops Would Actually Do in Ukraine
Mobilized Russian personnel can be used to reinforce and fill existing, thinned out defensive positions, but don't expect a huge push toward Kyiv.
Jul 31
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Wes O'Donnell
149
21
28
The Ukrainian Watch I Refuse to Buy Online
Because I want to buy it in person...
Jul 29
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Wes O'Donnell
48
9
6
Weekly Preflight: 5 Things to Watch in Global Security | Week of July 27, 2026
The ceasefire pause is holding but Iran won’t call it a ceasefire, a man with a prior terrorism conviction just killed someone at Berlin Pride with a…
Jul 27
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Wes O'Donnell
35
2
7
The Intelligence Story Behind Ukraine’s Wildberries Strikes
How did Ukraine determine that a warehouse filled mostly with civilian merchandise had become part of Russia’s military supply chain?
Jul 26
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Wes O'Donnell
137
15
31
A Deadly Ukrainian Air Ambush Just Downed a Russian Su-35
One Ukrainian F-16 flew low. Two waited high. A Patriot watched the border.
Jul 25
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Wes O'Donnell
205
9
29
14:15
Ukraine Just Split a Tu-95 in Half and Russia Can't Build Another One
"Andrei, you've lost another bomber?"
Jul 24
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Wes O'Donnell
1,319
55
146
Russia Built a Flying GPS Dead Zone - Here's How Ukraine Can Beat It
A Russian propaganda blogger posted some photographs to his Telegram channel last week and accidentally revealed a new Russian tactic aimed at slowing…
Jul 22
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Wes O'Donnell
64
2
14
This Drone Uses Movement to Make Itself Nearly Invisible
Northwestern built a drone that spins itself into a blur
Jul 21
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Wes O'Donnell
71
6
13
VIDEO: Putin’s Nuclear Threat Just Got Real With China’s Ultimatum
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has now warned Russia, in what he described as “ultimatum form,” that Moscow cannot even consider…
Jul 20
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Wes O'Donnell
135
17
27
Weekly Preflight: 5 Things to Watch in Global Security | Week of July 20, 2026
Nine consecutive nights of strikes and Iran still has 80% of its mine-layers, Ukraine hit Russia's version of Amazon, and more...
Jul 20
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Wes O'Donnell
29
7
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© 2026 Wes O'Donnell
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