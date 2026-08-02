Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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July 2026

What 500,000 More Russian Troops Would Actually Do in Ukraine
Mobilized Russian personnel can be used to reinforce and fill existing, thinned out defensive positions, but don't expect a huge push toward Kyiv.
  Wes O'Donnell
The Ukrainian Watch I Refuse to Buy Online
Because I want to buy it in person...
  Wes O'Donnell
Weekly Preflight: 5 Things to Watch in Global Security | Week of July 27, 2026
The ceasefire pause is holding but Iran won’t call it a ceasefire, a man with a prior terrorism conviction just killed someone at Berlin Pride with a…
  Wes O'Donnell
The Intelligence Story Behind Ukraine’s Wildberries Strikes
How did Ukraine determine that a warehouse filled mostly with civilian merchandise had become part of Russia’s military supply chain?
  Wes O'Donnell
A Deadly Ukrainian Air Ambush Just Downed a Russian Su-35
One Ukrainian F-16 flew low. Two waited high. A Patriot watched the border.
  Wes O'Donnell
14:15
Ukraine Just Split a Tu-95 in Half and Russia Can't Build Another One
"Andrei, you've lost another bomber?"
  Wes O'Donnell
Russia Built a Flying GPS Dead Zone - Here's How Ukraine Can Beat It
A Russian propaganda blogger posted some photographs to his Telegram channel last week and accidentally revealed a new Russian tactic aimed at slowing…
  Wes O'Donnell
This Drone Uses Movement to Make Itself Nearly Invisible
Northwestern built a drone that spins itself into a blur
  Wes O'Donnell
VIDEO: Putin’s Nuclear Threat Just Got Real With China’s Ultimatum
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, China has now warned Russia, in what he described as “ultimatum form,” that Moscow cannot even consider…
  Wes O'Donnell
Weekly Preflight: 5 Things to Watch in Global Security | Week of July 20, 2026
Nine consecutive nights of strikes and Iran still has 80% of its mine-layers, Ukraine hit Russia's version of Amazon, and more...
  Wes O'Donnell
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