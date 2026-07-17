NATO Replaced My Old AWACS With a Swedish Radar. Here's Why Russia Should Be Nervous

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT:

For forty-four years, NATO has watched the sky with an American aircraft. The E-3 Sentry AWACS. Boeing 707 airframe, rotating radar dome on top, sixteen crew, flying since 1982, the nervous system of every major NATO air operation since the Cold War.

Last week, at the NATO Summit in Ankara, the alliance announced its replacement.

It’s Swedish. The radar is made by Saab. The airframe is a Canadian Bombardier business jet. And the US, which walked away from the E-7A Wedgetail replacement program last year and told Europe to figure it out, was conspicuously absent from the contract.

Eleven NATO nations signed up for up to ten GlobalEye aircraft, worth roughly four and a half billion dollars, on the same week Washington was publicly insisting that Europe buy American defense equipment.

Here’s the part that makes this more than a procurement announcement. Ukraine has been flying the smaller version of that Swedish radar since March 2026. And one of those aircraft reportedly helped Ukraine’s F-16s shoot down a Russian Su-35 in June 2025. NATO didn’t just pick a good aircraft. It picked the aircraft that’s already been tested against the adversary NATO is buying it to face.

I have a personal interest in this story. I spent years on the aircraft NATO just decided to replace.

Hey friends, Wes here. Defense journalist, Army and Air Force veteran, law grad, international relations degree, and former E-3 Sentry AWACS radar tech. Today we’re covering NATO’s selection of the Saab GlobalEye as its next airborne early warning and control aircraft. Why Saab beat Boeing, why Ukraine’s connection to this story matters, why Canada is now building both the airframe and buying the aircraft, and why this is one of the more consequential defense industrial decisions NATO has made since the Cold War ended.

I wonder what Boeing is thinking at this very moment?

[BOEING joke in video]

Here’s the contrast worth understanding before we get into the hardware.

For four decades, the foundational assumption of NATO’s airborne surveillance was American. The E-3 Sentry was American. The Boeing 707 airframe was American. The JTIDS data links were American. The whole architecture was built around US industrial capacity and US technological leadership in the domain.

That assumption died quietly in November 2025 when the US Air Force cancelled its own E-7A Wedgetail procurement in favor of space-based sensors, triggering a chain reaction that left NATO’s planned replacement program without its strategic and financial foundation. The US walked. Eleven NATO nations were left holding a capability gap and a 2035 deadline.

They solved it by hiring Sweden.

That’s not a knock on anyone. It’s a signal about where the defense industrial center of gravity in NATO is moving, and who has been building the relevant technology while everyone else was watching.

Let me explain what GlobalEye is and why it’s different from what it’s replacing.

The Saab GlobalEye pairs the Erieye Extended Range radar with a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet airframe. The Erieye ER is an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar mounted in a fixed “balance beam” fairing on top of the fuselage, scanning 60 degrees either side of the aircraft’s track. Unlike the E-3’s rotating rotodome — which sweeps in a full circle every ten seconds — the Erieye ER uses electronic beam steering to cover its sector without mechanical rotation. It can detect and track air, surface, and ground targets simultaneously, which is something the E-3, designed as a pure air surveillance platform, cannot do in the same integrated way.

The GlobalEye also incorporates a Leonardo Seaspray maritime surveillance radar, a FLIR electro-optical and infrared sensor, Electronic Support Measures, IFF systems, and an Automatic Identification System receiver, making it a multi-domain platform rather than a single-domain one. You get the air picture, the maritime picture, and significant ground surveillance capability in one aircraft.

Saab’s CEO put deliveries from 2030, conditional on a quick contract, with a formal in-service target of 2031, at around $400 to $450 million per aircraft. For context, a new E-3 AWACS cost roughly $270 million in early 2000s dollars. The GlobalEye is more expensive, more capable, and built on a commercial airframe that’s cheaper to maintain and operate than a 1960s-era Boeing 707 derivative.

No contract has yet been signed. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the alliance will begin formal negotiations with Saab, which is different from an order. The path from announcement to signed contract to delivered aircraft still involves considerable bureaucratic distance, but the direction is confirmed.

The short version of this story involves one decision in Washington that nobody in Brussels saw coming.

NATO had originally selected the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail in 2023 as the initial element of its future airborne surveillance capability. That plan came apart after the US Air Force moved to cancel its own E-7 procurement in favor of space-based surveillance. When the US walked away from its own program, it pulled the financial and strategic foundation out from under NATO’s version. The Dutch Ministry of Defense, speaking on behalf of the other partner nations, announced in November 2025 that the Wedgetail acquisition had lost its strategic and financial basis.

Since Saab’s GlobalEye was the only alternative available in the European market, it became the obvious candidate. But obvious candidate and confirmed winner are different things, and GlobalEye had been building its order book for exactly this moment.

The UAE already operates the type. France ordered two in December 2025 with options for two more. Sweden ordered three as its own replacement for the aircraft it donated to Ukraine. Canada selected six. Germany’s draft 2027 budget carries about 3.4 billion euros toward the program, set aside, in the budget’s own reasoning, because the United States is no longer willing to finance airborne early warning in Europe.

Wait, what? Germany put a line item in its defense budget explicitly justified by the United States no longer being reliable. That is a real sentence in a real government document. File it next to every conversation you’ve had about NATO cohesion and European strategic autonomy, because it’s one of the most honest government budget justifications I’ve seen in years.

After years of watching its Gripen-E/F fighter lose export battles to the F-35, Saab finally found its redemption when NATO chose the GlobalEye as a replacement for its aging AWACS fleet. The F-35 took Saab’s fighter market. The Wedgetail collapse handed Saab the surveillance market instead. It’s a strange path to winning, but winning is winning.

The E-3 AWACS is the air picture. When NATO or coalition forces conduct any major air operation, somebody up there at 29,000 feet is building the real-time picture of who’s in the sky, where they are, where they’re going, and what they’re likely to do. That crew of seventeen-ish people, mixing pilots, navigators, and mission specialists, is the difference between an air operation that sees the battlefield and one that’s guessing.

The thing that makes this job genuinely hard is the volume. On a busy night, you’re not tracking five contacts. You’re tracking hundreds, mixed military and civilian, some squawking transponders and some not, some at altitude and some floor-hugging in ways designed specifically to stay off ground radar. You build that picture continuously, in real time, under the pressure of knowing that what you miss gets people killed.

What the GlobalEye’s Erieye ER radar adds to that picture, the multi-domain capability, the ability to simultaneously track low-flying drones and cruise missiles alongside aircraft, is the capability the mission has been missing for thirty years. The E-3 was built for the Cold War air battle. Massed Soviet aircraft, clear altitude bands, relatively predictable threat signatures.

The current threat environment includes Shahed drones at 200 meters altitude, hypersonic glide vehicles, cruise missiles terrain-following at 50 meters, and fighter aircraft mixing in commercial air corridors to complicate the picture. The E-3 can see most of that. The GlobalEye is built to sort it.

Here’s where this story gets personal in a different way.

Sweden donated both of its Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft to Ukraine in May 2024, as part of its biggest military aid package to Ukraine at the time, worth approximately $1.25 billion. These aircraft carry the earlier generation Erieye radar, not the extended-range version in GlobalEye, but the same fundamental technology family. They give Ukraine what it never had before: a domestic airborne early warning capability independent of NATO aircraft flying missions from Polish and Romanian airspace.

The Erieye radar system aboard the Saab 340 can detect low-flying cruise missiles such as the Kh-59MK2 at distances of around 160 kilometers, helping cover gaps in Ukraine’s ground-based radar network.

And then, in June 2025, one of Ukraine’s Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft reportedly participated in the first ever shootdown of a Russian Su-35 by an F-16. The Erieye radar built the picture. The F-16 executed the intercept. The kill chain worked.

Sweden ordered three GlobalEye aircraft as its own replacement for the Saab 340s it donated to Ukraine. Sweden gave Ukraine the old aircraft and bought the upgrade. NATO then bought the upgrade. The lineage goes: Ukraine gets the Erieye family, proves it works against Russia, Sweden upgrades to GlobalEye, NATO follows.

That’s technology demonstrated in combat against the adversary everyone else is buying it to deter.

Here’s the honest state of play on what this announcement actually is.

Saab has not signed a contract or received an order from NATO for GlobalEye. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the alliance will begin formal negotiations. Formal negotiations is bureaucratic for “we’ve agreed on a direction and now begins the process of agreeing on a price, a timeline, workshare arrangements, sustainment contracts, basing agreements, and the forty other things that have to be resolved before metal moves.”

The 2031 in-service target is Saab’s stated goal conditional on a quick contract. NATO procurement history suggests “quick contract” and “large multinational aircraft program” have a complicated relationship. The E-3 AWACS will retire around 2035. That’s the hard deadline. Whether GlobalEyes are operational before the gap opens is the question procurement officials in eleven capitals are now working to answer.

The US withdrawal from the program also creates a structural asymmetry worth naming. The original E-3 AWACS fleet was a shared NATO asset, partly underwritten by American participation and operating under American technical standards. GlobalEye will be a European-led program without US participation. That means European nations carry the full bill, European industry gets the contracts, and European operational doctrine has to evolve without the historical US backstop. Whether that’s a problem or a feature depends on who you ask in Brussels in 2026.

Here’s what this decision actually represents beyond the aircraft.

At a summit whose organizing demand was that Europe buy more and buy American, the alliance’s flagship surveillance program went to a Swedish sensor suite on a Canadian jet.

That’s the sentence that contains the whole story. NATO spent a year being lectured about buying American. Then it hired Sweden for the most important surveillance contract in the alliance’s history, because Sweden had the technology, the track record, and the demonstrated capability against the relevant adversary, and Boeing didn’t.

The alliance isn’t walking away from the US. It’s doing what competent military organizations do: buy what works for the mission. The GlobalEye works. Ukraine proved it against Russia. France, Sweden, and Canada confirmed it with procurement decisions. Eleven NATO nations signed up. Germany put it in the budget and cited American unreliability as the justification.

The E-3 Sentry was America’s gift to the alliance’s surveillance architecture for four decades. Its replacement is a reminder that capability earns its place regardless of flag.

Saab spent a decade losing fighter contracts to Lockheed Martin. It just won the one that matters.

Washington cancelled its own replacement program, walked away from the NATO version, and told Europe to manage its own surveillance architecture.

Europe hired Sweden.

Sweden, which gave Ukraine the smaller version of the same radar to use against Russia, which Ukraine then used to help shoot down a Russian Su-35, which proved the technology works against the adversary everyone else is about to buy it to deter.

Saab spent a decade losing Gripen orders to the F-35 across every European air force that evaluated both aircraft. It just won the contract that matters most. The eyes of NATO’s sky, for the next generation, will be Swedish.

My old aircraft is getting replaced. I’ve seen the replacement fly. The picture it builds is better. The threat it’s watching is the same one Ukraine’s been training the system against for a year.

Russia should find that combination deeply unfunny.

That’s it for today, my friends. If this was useful, hit the thumbs up to like and consider subscribing if I’ve earned your trust. I cover NATO, Ukraine, and modern military technology four times a week. And by the way, you are looking amazing today, I hope somebody has told you that. Maybe it’s your hair? I don’t know but you’re just glowing.

And as always, Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes, Crimea is Ukraine.