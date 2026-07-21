Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Susan Woodman's avatar
Susan Woodman
Jul 21

Cool concept. Anyone who has dealt with mosquitoes in the dark is familiar with tracking sound and hitting at something you can’t see well. I imagine the same counter measures will be implemented.

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David Perry's avatar
David Perry
Jul 21

Brilliant!

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