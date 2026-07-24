Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Proudly🇨🇦Sue's avatar
Proudly🇨🇦Sue
Jul 24

Read that Rosatom is having difficulties making ends meet too. Supposedly continuing with their international builds but domestic reactors on hold - as per yesterday's report, "points to poor economic conditions as doubts cast on nuclear projects." David Dalton, NucNet.org.

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Cameron Fraser's avatar
Cameron Fraser
Jul 24

A great deal has been written about drones being the future of warfare, and that manned aircraft (and other types of human operated weapons delivery vehicles) are a technological dead end and doomed on the battlefield. No doubt what is happening in Ukraine has been a massive eye opener for many, but I wonder about how much drone warfare is driven by a question of available industrial base. You fight with what you can build (or buy).

What is true is that aircraft like the Tu-95 and the Tu-160 have simply become too expensive for Russia to build, both in terms of cost and time. Countries with a more robust economic and industrial base simply have more options. For them, I suspect the future of warfare is somewhere between the manned systems and "all drones, all the time" world predicted by some pundits.

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