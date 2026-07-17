Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

Eyes Only with Wes O'Donnell

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Nadin Brzezinski's avatar
Nadin Brzezinski
Jul 17

Not if, when.

And I will jump with both feet into the he wants to. The Law will only stop him as long as it can. He is closing American society. He wants to be the last president, and the first king, dictator, whatever you want to call it.

The threat is very real, and we must stop pretending that the courts, especially SCOTUS, will save us. In effect, have had these convos in private DMs with friends, as well as physical convos with family. We are already in a cold civil war. Trump may force the issue into a hot civil war.

Not here to cheer ya. After all, that’s not my job. But this is a warning from how many countries, including the US, twice, have ended up in hot civil wars.

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Ed Ellis's avatar
Ed Ellis
Jul 17Edited

Let’s view this through the Hungarian lens. Orbán was also easy to cry fraud or interference but his loss was far too great for a few votes to matter, so he went away with his tail tucked between his legs. Between gas prices and tariffs, the GOP will get crushed. It would be like Floyd Patterson getting up after being KO’d in the first round by Sonny Liston and saying he was robbed by the referee.

Unlike Orban, Trump will still dispute at the loss of 40H/15S seats. But he will be laughed at.

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