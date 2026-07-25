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A Deadly Ukrainian Air Ambush Just Downed a Russian Su-35

One Ukrainian F-16 flew low. Two waited high. A Patriot watched the border.
Wes O'Donnell's avatar
Wes O'Donnell

UPDATE: We now have confirmation from General Caine that it was an F-16 which took the kill shot. When I made the video, we didn’t yet know whether it was the Patriot or an F-16 which downed the Russian fighter. In the video, I suspected it was an F-16, not the Patriot, due to the current Patriot interceptor shortage.

Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-35 on July 8th using a three-aircraft F-16 ambush and a repositioned Patriot battery, exploiting a Russian intercept habit that had worked every time; until Ukraine built the entire trap around it. Russian military bloggers, including Fighterbomber, confirmed the loss and described it themselves: three aircraft plus a Patriot against one of theirs.

Ukraine didn’t out-gun the Su-35. It out-thought the pilot flying it.

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