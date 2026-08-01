Did Ukraine Just Trick a Russian Air-Defense System Into Killing Its Own Jet?

A Russian Su-57, the fighter Putin himself called the best in the world weeks earlier, crashed near Moscow on July 23rd, and a Ukrainian intelligence collective claims it wasn’t shot down at all. InformNapalm says Ukraine spent weeks mapping a Russian air-defense unit’s training footage, software, and blind spots, then manipulated that unit into treating its own aircraft as hostile.

That’s not confirmed. But if even part of it holds up, Ukraine attacked the trust between a radar and the crew reading it. That’s huge.